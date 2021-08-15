Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan assumes measures to ensure safety of Kazakh embassy’s staff in Kabul – President

    15 August 2021, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan to coordinate efforts of the government bodies on the issues regarding Afghanistan, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that he gave an instruction to the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate efforts of the government bodies on the issues regarding Afghanistan.

    The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues to function in Kabul with limited staff. Kazakhstan assumes measures to ensure its safety.

    Earlier the Head of State revealed that he had had the meeting with the heads of force authorities regarding the situation in Afghanistan. The Taliban militants seized much of the country. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission in Afghanistan led by Ambassador Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev continues to work in Kabul. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, limited number of employees remain at the embassy in Kabul. Part of the employees returned home amid safety concerns.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Afghanistan
