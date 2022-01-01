Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan assumes CIS Chairmanship

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 January 2022, 12:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on 1 January 2022, Kazinform reports.

The Republic of Kazakhstan took over the CIS Chairmanship from the Republic of Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that in November 2021 the session of the Council of the CIS Heads of Government focused on the most relevant issues of economic interaction within the CIS and adopted a number of important documents outlining the work of the Commonwealth in upcoming years.

The next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will take place in Nur-Sultan in May 2022.

On 28 December 2021 the CIS Heads of State summed up results of interaction in 2021 at the informal meeting. The participants discussed the plans on strengthening and further development of mutually profitable cooperation in the upcoming period as well as implementation of joint projects, especially in economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.


CIS   Kazakhstan  
