Kazakhstan assumes chairmanship of Advisory Council for Labour, Migration and Social Protection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Labor and Social Protection of People Ministry officials informed the CIS colleagues about the measures taken to improve the social and labor sphere, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today, the 34th session of the Advisory Council for Labour, Migration and Social Protection of the CIS member States took place online, during which the Kazakh Labor and Social Protection of People Ministry leadership informed about the measures taken to improve the social and labor sphere, ensuring social justice, and decent labor.

The event also focused on the issues of improving the legal framework in the sphere of social security of people within the CIS and opportunities of sharing information and experiences in regulating distant work.

The session was joined by the heads of relevant ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia as well as reps of the Eurasian Economic Commission, General Confederation of Trade Unions, Interstate Statistics Committee, Executive Committee of the CIS and a number of country organizations.

During the event the chairmanship of the Advisory Council for Labour, Migration and Social Protection for 2021/22 was passed to Kazakhstan from Belarus.

Speaking at the session Serik Shapkenov, Kazakh Labor and Social Protection of People Minister, highlighted the high quality of work of the Advisory Council as well as noted that this year marks 30 years since the signing of the Almaty Declaration defining the goals and principles of the CIS.

«CIS is a unique and universal dialogue platform where cooperation aimed at strengthening trust and mutual understanding, facilitating initiatives to support stability and security within the CIS is developed. The Advisory Council immediately responds to the realities of today’s life evidenced by the ongoing work on sharing the best practices between the member States turning into the format of development and agreement of legal framework in the social and labor sphere,» said the minister.

He stressed that the members of the Council have done the huge work developing concept documents in standardizing work, professional standards, labor conditions, and so on. Solutions made at the sessions enable to introduce documents adopted at the interstate level into the work practice of the CIS member States in the field of social and labor relations.

«As part of this session, we will consider a number of current issues related to the changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including law enforcement practice, exchanges of information and experiences in regulating distant work, ensuring labor safety and protection such as investigation of work accidents,» said the Kazakh minister.



