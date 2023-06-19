Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan assumes Chairmanship in Dialogue of Women of Central Asia

    19 June 2023, 15:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship of the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia, the first edition of which was held in Astana on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Attending the event in the Kazakh capital, UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey reminded that Kazakhstan assumes the chairmanship from Uzbekistan that has done a wonderful job and everyone is looking forward to what Kazakhstan will bring to the table in the years to come.

    The dialogue, according to Michaela Friberg-Storey, seeks to strengthen peace and prosperity, development and dialogue in the world amid the worsening geopolitical situation, post-pandemic period, and economic crisis.

    The Dialogue of Women of Central Asia is a dialogue platform launched to discuss ways to develop and strengthen cooperation between women-parliamentarians of the region with the support the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia (UNRCCA), UNDP and UN Women. It was established in December 2020.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

