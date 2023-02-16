Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-ASEAN cooperation discussed

    16 February 2023, 17:38

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Kao Kim Hourn, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for establishing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Association, ways to build a dialogue and develop practical regional and multilateral cooperation, including in the format of C5+ASEAN and CICA-ASEAN. At the end of the conversation, an invitation was extended to the Secretary-General of ASEAN official to take part in the Astana International Forum, which is scheduled for June 8-9, 2023.

    ASEAN – is an integration association of ten countries of Southeast Asia, which acts as a driver of economic processes in the region and plays a central role in maintaining stability and strengthening security throughout entire Asia-Pacific. The development of relations with the Association is one of the priorities in the field of regional and multilateral diplomacy of Kazakhstan and meets the interests of the country in the long term.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Adlet Seilkhanov

