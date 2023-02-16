Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan-ASEAN cooperation discussed

16 February 2023, 17:38
Kazakhstan-ASEAN cooperation discussed

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Kao Kim Hourn, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for establishing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Association, ways to build a dialogue and develop practical regional and multilateral cooperation, including in the format of C5+ASEAN and CICA-ASEAN. At the end of the conversation, an invitation was extended to the Secretary-General of ASEAN official to take part in the Astana International Forum, which is scheduled for June 8-9, 2023.

ASEAN – is an integration association of ten countries of Southeast Asia, which acts as a driver of economic processes in the region and plays a central role in maintaining stability and strengthening security throughout entire Asia-Pacific. The development of relations with the Association is one of the priorities in the field of regional and multilateral diplomacy of Kazakhstan and meets the interests of the country in the long term.

Photo: gov.kz

Related news
Kaisar Sultanbayev appointed as Chairman of Administrative Police Committee of Kazakh Interior Ministry
Central Asia plays key part in welfare of entire Asian continent - CICA Secretary General
Kazakhstan, Ethiopia to strengthen comprehensive cooperation
Теги:
Security   CICA  
Read also
PM tasks regions to complete installation of security systems at schools by April
Central Asia plays key part in welfare of entire Asian continent - CICA Secretary General
Kazakhstan, Ethiopia to strengthen comprehensive cooperation
Kazakhstan marks 31 years since joining UN, remains committed to international principles and multilateralism
Gizat Nurdauletov attends 5th meeting of Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News