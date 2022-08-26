Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss economic and inter-regional cooperation

    26 August 2022 13:56

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Mayor of the Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    The Armenian side was informed about the program of large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a New Kazakhstan. The Mayor of Yerevan welcomed the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan and highly appreciated the policy of the Kazakh leadership. He also wished successful political and socio-economic modernization.

    Hrachya Sargsyan expressed interest in expanding Yerevan's relations with the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as with Kazakh companies. The parties emphasized the importance of opening in June of 2022 a regular flight of FlyArystan on the route Almaty-Yerevan-Almaty, which gave an additional impetus to the development of mutual tourism, as well as the need to organize direct flights between the capitals of the two states.

    During the conversation, the issues of holding the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission for Economic Cooperation in Yerevan in the second half of 2022 and further steps to enhance interregional cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.


