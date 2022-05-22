Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss cooperation in high technologies field

    22 May 2022, 11:39

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Robert Khachatryan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

    During the conversation, the Ambassador informed the Minister about the main terms of the State-to-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization», as well as about the upcoming national referendum on 5 June 2022 on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The Armenian side wished Kazakhstan progressive development and successful political and socio-economic modernization, expressing readiness to further expand bilateral and multilateral relations in all areas. In this context, both sides noted the activation of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the field of high and space technologies, digital development, science and education. R. Khachatryan expressed interest in further deepening the interaction and using the existing great potential. The parties also considered the implementation of the Protocol of the 8th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation dated May 26, 2021, as well as holding the 9th meeting of the IGC in June 2022 in Yerevan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Technology Armenia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan aims to become major digital hub in Eurasia – President
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea