Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 May 2022, 11:39
Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss cooperation in high technologies field

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Robert Khachatryan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the conversation, the Ambassador informed the Minister about the main terms of the State-to-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization», as well as about the upcoming national referendum on 5 June 2022 on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Armenian side wished Kazakhstan progressive development and successful political and socio-economic modernization, expressing readiness to further expand bilateral and multilateral relations in all areas. In this context, both sides noted the activation of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the field of high and space technologies, digital development, science and education. R. Khachatryan expressed interest in further deepening the interaction and using the existing great potential. The parties also considered the implementation of the Protocol of the 8th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation dated May 26, 2021, as well as holding the 9th meeting of the IGC in June 2022 in Yerevan.


Foreign policy    Technology   Armenia   Kazakhstan  
