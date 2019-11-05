Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Armenia debate inter-parliamentary cooperation development issues

    5 November 2019, 09:47

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to debate issues concerning strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The sides held talks on the margins of the CSTO PA autumn session underway in Yerevan.

    Noting friendly Kazakhstan-Armenia ties based on mutual benefit partnership and trust Nigmatullin highlighted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

    Besides, the parties focused on strengthening cooperation within the CSTO PA. As Mirzoyan stated joint efforts of parliament members help find ways to respond to challenges.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Majilis
