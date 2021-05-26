Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan-Armenia business forum held online

    26 May 2021, 11:58

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the upcoming 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation, an online business forum was held with the participation of more than 30 companies from the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Kazakh businesses were represented by producers of goods and services in such sectors as: construction of railways and highways, modernization of heating systems, renovation of urban transport infrastructure and food industry.

    The Armenian side was represented by companies in the field of construction, food products and consulting.

    Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Narek Teryan, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, Charge d'Affaires of Armenia in Kazakhstan Artur Manaseryan and Director of Trade-Industrial Chamber of Armenia Andranik Aleksanyan spoke at the official part of the business forum on further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

    During the forum, representatives of companies Kazakh Export and Kazakh Invest acquainted the entrepreneurs of the two countries with the possibilities of state support measures provided for the promotion of Kazakhstani goods in foreign markets.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Armenia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region