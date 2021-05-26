Kazakhstan-Armenia business forum held online

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the upcoming 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation, an online business forum was held with the participation of more than 30 companies from the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakh businesses were represented by producers of goods and services in such sectors as: construction of railways and highways, modernization of heating systems, renovation of urban transport infrastructure and food industry.

The Armenian side was represented by companies in the field of construction, food products and consulting.

Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Narek Teryan, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, Charge d'Affaires of Armenia in Kazakhstan Artur Manaseryan and Director of Trade-Industrial Chamber of Armenia Andranik Aleksanyan spoke at the official part of the business forum on further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

During the forum, representatives of companies Kazakh Export and Kazakh Invest acquainted the entrepreneurs of the two countries with the possibilities of state support measures provided for the promotion of Kazakhstani goods in foreign markets.



