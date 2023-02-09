Kazakhstan-Arab countries coop discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh had a meeting with the Arab ambassadors and charge d’affaires in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the press serfice of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction in a multilateral format. The parties exchanged also views on further strengthening the bilateral relations across the entire spectrum of cooperation.

The participants of the meeting emphasized trust-based and open dialogue between Kazakhstan and the Arab countries at all levels, which guarantees further expansion of cooperation in different spheres.

The parties expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts, Kazakhstan’s partnership with the Arab world will reach a brand new level in the years coming.

Mr. Tumysh thanked the Arab ambassadors for their unwavering support and constant readiness to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields. He confirmed his readiness to provide all required support to the work of Arab embassies to strengthen relations between our countries.

The diplomats discussed also the current state of affairs in the Middle East and noted the need to maintain political stability in this important region.

Photo: gov.kz