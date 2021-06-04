Kazakhstan approves Zhastar Otanga until 2025 program roadmap

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nur Otan Party has approved the roadmap to implement the systemic program Zhastar – Otanga! (The youth’s contribution to the country) until 2025, First Deputy Chairamn of the Nur Otan Party Baurzhan Baibek said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the Forum «We are the Patriots of the Country», Baurzhan Baibek said that First President of Kazakhstan, Elbasy, Nur Otan Party Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev always highlights the role of the youth in the future of the country and people. Therefore, the Nur Otan party especially focuses on the younger generation of the country.

«A year later after the party’s establishment the youth wing Jas Otan was established. Today, it is the major youth organization of the country with 20 years history. The organization unites over 100 thousand young patriots in all 17 regions of Kazakhstan,» said the Nur Otan Party First Deputy Chairman.

He went on to say that a week ago the Bureau of the Nur Otan Party Political Council approved the roadmap to implement the systemic program Zhastar – Otanga! until 2025.

The roadmap includes five main areas regarding civil activity, education quality, employment, support and affordable housing to young families, personal development and leisure. It features 3.5 thousand indicators, 6.5 thousand measures covering over 4.5 million young Kazakhstanis and aims at increasing the quality of life of young persons.