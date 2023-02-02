Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan approves transport and logistics potential development concept

    2 February 2023, 11:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government approved the 2030 transport and logistics potential development concept of Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

    It defines the development of all transport sectors, including railway, road, water, and air transport development and logistics. The Ministry will take measures to be on schedule in order to provide available, safe, and inclusive mobility, strengthen the country’s competitiveness and become the transit hub.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

