Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Kazakhstan approves roadmap for implementation of CICA Presidency’s priorities

    4 February 2021, 13:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aide to the President of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev visited the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazinform cites the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    During the visit, the Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Kairat Sarybay briefed about the main priorities in the activities of the Secretariat during the Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship and informed about the preparations for the events planned in 2021 for implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence-Building Measures.

    The sides exchanged views on the issues of hosting of the CICA Summit dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Conference in 2022.

    Mr. M. Nurtleu highly appreciated the activities of the Secretariat, noting its important role in the consistent development of the CICA and strengthening the authority of the Conference as an effective platform for multilateral cooperation in Asia.


    During the visit, Mr. Sh. Nuryshev and Mr. K. Sarybay approved the Roadmap of the CICA Secretariat for the Implementation of the Concept of the Chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the CICA for 2020-2022. The document aims at ensuring the practical implementation of the goals and objectives of the Kazakh Chairmanship for the coming period.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy CICA Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region