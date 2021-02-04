Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Kazakhstan approves roadmap for implementation of CICA Presidency’s priorities

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 February 2021, 13:12
Kazakhstan approves roadmap for implementation of CICA Presidency’s priorities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aide to the President of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev visited the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazinform cites the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, the Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Kairat Sarybay briefed about the main priorities in the activities of the Secretariat during the Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship and informed about the preparations for the events planned in 2021 for implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence-Building Measures.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of hosting of the CICA Summit dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Conference in 2022.

Mr. M. Nurtleu highly appreciated the activities of the Secretariat, noting its important role in the consistent development of the CICA and strengthening the authority of the Conference as an effective platform for multilateral cooperation in Asia.

photo


During the visit, Mr. Sh. Nuryshev and Mr. K. Sarybay approved the Roadmap of the CICA Secretariat for the Implementation of the Concept of the Chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the CICA for 2020-2022. The document aims at ensuring the practical implementation of the goals and objectives of the Kazakh Chairmanship for the coming period.

photo


Foreign policy    CICA   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%