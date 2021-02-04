Kazakhstan approves roadmap for implementation of CICA Presidency’s priorities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aide to the President of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev visited the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazinform cites the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, the Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Kairat Sarybay briefed about the main priorities in the activities of the Secretariat during the Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship and informed about the preparations for the events planned in 2021 for implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence-Building Measures.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of hosting of the CICA Summit dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Conference in 2022.

Mr. M. Nurtleu highly appreciated the activities of the Secretariat, noting its important role in the consistent development of the CICA and strengthening the authority of the Conference as an effective platform for multilateral cooperation in Asia.

During the visit, Mr. Sh. Nuryshev and Mr. K. Sarybay approved the Roadmap of the CICA Secretariat for the Implementation of the Concept of the Chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the CICA for 2020-2022. The document aims at ensuring the practical implementation of the goals and objectives of the Kazakh Chairmanship for the coming period.