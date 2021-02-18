Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan approves plans of activities for 30th anniv of independence

    18 February 2021, 18:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The nation-wide plan of activities for celebrating the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence has been approved, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the Ministry Board meeting, Mrs Raimkulova reminded that Kazakhstan celebrates its 30th independence anniversary this year. She said that the country has approved the nation-wide plan of activities for celebrating the date.

    «You must know what the Kazakh Head of State thinks of the celebrations on the occasion of the remarkable historical date. Each event should bring about concrete benefits to the country. The date must be viewed from the ideological point of view. The anniversary celebrations should focus on developing culture, archives, sports, and tourism infrastructures,» she said.

    According to her, the activities must promote the national culture, revival of traditions, healthy lifestyle, and mass sports, including national sports.

    Notably, the first meeting of the State Commission for the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place on February 5, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    3 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    4 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    5 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed