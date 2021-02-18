Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan approves plans of activities for 30th anniv of independence

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 February 2021, 18:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The nation-wide plan of activities for celebrating the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence has been approved, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the Ministry Board meeting, Mrs Raimkulova reminded that Kazakhstan celebrates its 30th independence anniversary this year. She said that the country has approved the nation-wide plan of activities for celebrating the date.

«You must know what the Kazakh Head of State thinks of the celebrations on the occasion of the remarkable historical date. Each event should bring about concrete benefits to the country. The date must be viewed from the ideological point of view. The anniversary celebrations should focus on developing culture, archives, sports, and tourism infrastructures,» she said.

According to her, the activities must promote the national culture, revival of traditions, healthy lifestyle, and mass sports, including national sports.

Notably, the first meeting of the State Commission for the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place on February 5, 2021.


