Kazakhstan approaches important milestone in its history - President

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 September 2019, 11:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstani MPs on the beginning of the new parliamentary season at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on Monday, Kazinform reports.

While delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address, the Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan is approaching an important milestone in its history, 30 years since the people of Kazakhstan proclaimed their independence.

«Over these years under the leadership the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, our country has turned into a stable, reputed state. Thanks to unbreakable unity we have strengthened the country’s sovereignty and increased the welfare of our people,» President Tokayev told the participants of the joint session.

According to the Kazakh President, the global community has recognized Kazakhstan’s way of development, the so-called Nazarbayev’s model. He also stressed he believes that Kazakhstan can propel to a new level in its development by carrying out comprehensive reforms and following the course chosen by Elbasy.

Recall that the fifth session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation is underway in the Kazakh capital. Attending the joint session of the Parliament are 47 senators and 106 majilismen.


