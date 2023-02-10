Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan appoints vice minister of information and social development

    10 February 2023, 17:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Evgeny Kochetov has been named the vice minister of information and social development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    Kochetov got his bachelor's degree from the Kazakh State Law University and his master's degree in economics from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

    In 2009 and 2013, he worked as an expert, consultant in different structural divisions of the Central Head Office of Nur Otan Party.

    Until 2017 he was the director of the Central Communication Service of the Information and Communication Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    From 2017 to 2018, he was the Chairman of the Board of Qazcontent.

    Kochetov has been contributing as an economic columnist in Liter, Capital papers, Vlast internet magazine, and on Informburo website.

    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications
