Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan appoints new permanent representative to UN Office in Geneva

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2022, 12:39
Kazakhstan appoints new permanent representative to UN Office in Geneva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Head of State Yerlan Alimbayev has been named new Kazakh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Yerlan Alimbayev was born on January 6, 1975 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, received his master’s degree from the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations.

Prior to the appointment he served as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.


UN   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties