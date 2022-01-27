Kazakhstan appoints new permanent representative to UN Office in Geneva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Head of State Yerlan Alimbayev has been named new Kazakh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Yerlan Alimbayev was born on January 6, 1975 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, received his master’s degree from the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations.

Prior to the appointment he served as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.