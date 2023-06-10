Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Syrym Sharipkhanov has been appointed Minister of Emergencies of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

Born on May 1, 1967, Syrym Sharipkhanov is a native of Almaty city.

In 1991, he graduated from Kazan High Military Command and Engineering School of Missile Forces named after Chistyakov.

He holds a Doctor of Technical Sciences degree and Major General rank.

In different years, he held various positions in civil defense system.

From June 1997 to February 1999, Syrym Sharipkhanov was Chief of the Training Centre of Zhambyl Regional Emergencies Department.

From September 2008 to February 2010, he was Chief of the Civil Defense Division of Almaty Municipal Emergencies Department.

From October 2014 to November 2020, he was Chief of Kokshetau Technical Institution of the Emergencies Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

From September 3, 2021 to present time, he was Chief of the Gabdullin Civil Protection Academy of the Ministry of Emergencies.