Kazakhstan appoints new head of President’s Security Service

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 January 2022, 09:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, appointed Chingis Arinov as the deputy head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan – head of the Kazakh President’s Security Service, the Akorda press service reports.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh President decreed to appoint Saken Issabekov as the head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State relieved Issabekov of his duties as the deputy head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan – head of the Kazakh President’s Security Service.


