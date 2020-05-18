Kazakhstan appoints new Finance Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to appoint Yerulan Zhamaubayev as the new Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Born in 1974 in Almaty region, Mr. Zhamaubayev is the graduate of two Kazakhstani universities – the Kazakh State Management Academy and the T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

Starting from 1998 Mr. Zhamaubayev worked at the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Later from 2015 till 2018 he held several posts in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2018-2019 Mr. Zhamaubayev was the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since March 2019 he has served as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Photo: baq.kz