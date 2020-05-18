Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan appoints new Finance Minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2020, 18:39
Kazakhstan appoints new Finance Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to appoint Yerulan Zhamaubayev as the new Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Born in 1974 in Almaty region, Mr. Zhamaubayev is the graduate of two Kazakhstani universities – the Kazakh State Management Academy and the T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

Starting from 1998 Mr. Zhamaubayev worked at the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Later from 2015 till 2018 he held several posts in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2018-2019 Mr. Zhamaubayev was the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since March 2019 he has served as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Photo: baq.kz

Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships