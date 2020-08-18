Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan appoints new deputy defense minister

    18 August 2020, 12:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFORM – By the order of the Kazakh Head of State, Ruslan Shpekbayev has been named Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    Born on February 23, 1968 in former Semipalatinsk region (now East Kazakhstan region), Shpekbayev graduated from the Odessa Higher Artillery Command School in 1989, the Military Artillery University of the Russian Armed Forces in 2003, and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in 2011.

    His previous post was the first deputy head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry
