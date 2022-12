Kazakhstan appoints new commander of air defense forces

29 December 2022, 16:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By presidential order, Nurtas Kabakov has been named the Commander of Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Nurtas Kabakov took over from Kairat Sadykov as Commander of Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan.

Photo: ok.ru/Нуртас Кабаков