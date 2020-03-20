Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan appoints new chief state health inspector

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 March 2020, 20:00
Kazakhstan appoints new chief state health inspector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Aizhan Yesmagambetova has been appointed today the chief state health inspector of Kazakhstan, the Healthcare Ministry's official spokesperson informs.

Prior to the appointment she headed the public healthcare policy department of the Healthcare Ministry.

Born on April 5, 1972 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute.

In 2013-2014 worked as the chief state health inspector of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, Zhandarbek Bekshin stepped down form office of the chief state health inspector of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships