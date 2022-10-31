Kazakhstan appoints new ambassadors to 3 countries

31 October 2022, 21:39

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan appointed new ambassadors to Uzbekistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

By the presidential degree, Beibut Atamkulov was appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan.

Altai Abibullayev is now the Kazakh ambassador to Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.