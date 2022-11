6 October 2022, 16:40

Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to UK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By a presidential decree Magzhan Ilyassov has been appointed as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Akorda reports.

By the same decree, Ilyassov has been relieved of his post as the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN.

















Photo: gov.kz