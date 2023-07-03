Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Dauren Abayev has been appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation, Kazinform learned from the press service of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1979 in Almaty region, Dauren Abayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (2001) and Leiden University (2006). Throughout his career he worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh embassies in Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, and served at the President’s Executive Office.

In 2011, he was appointed the Press Secretary and Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2016 to 2019, he was the Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2019 to 2020, he was the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In May 2020 he was appointed First Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Executive Office.