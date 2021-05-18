Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Pakistan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 May 2021, 15:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerzhan Kistafin as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Akorda press service reports.

Born on October 8, 1978 in Karaganda is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Prior to the appointment served as the Consul Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the US. He has the rank of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, II class.

The Head of State relieved Alexey Volkov of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece.


