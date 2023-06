Kazakhstan appoints new Agriculture Vice Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In accordance with the decree of the Government of Kazakhstan Ruslan Manatayev is appointed the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

Born in 1984 in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh University of Economics, Tynyshbayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications, Nazarbayev University.