Kazakhstan appoints National Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Alibek Kuantyrov as the National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1983 in today’s Atyrau he is a graduate of Tomsk State University and the University of Michigan.

On January 4, 2023, he was appointed as the National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan.