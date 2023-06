Kazakhstan appoints head of CEC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Berik Imashev is appointed as the head of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1960 in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2012-2016 served as the Justice Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2016 was appointed as the head of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.