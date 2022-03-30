Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan appoints Ambassadors to Slovakia, Croatia, Moldova

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 March 2022, 13:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Tolezhan Barlybayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Slovakia relieving him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro concurrently, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Altai Abibullayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia and Almat Aidarbekov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova.


