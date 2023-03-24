Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Romania and Slovenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Romania and Slovenia, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Yerlik Ali is named as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania and is relieved of his duties as the national coordinator of Kazakhstan for SCO.

Photo: gov.kz

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna Alibek Bakayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia concurrently.