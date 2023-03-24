Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Romania and Slovenia

    24 March 2023, 11:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Romania and Slovenia, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Yerlik Ali is named as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania and is relieved of his duties as the national coordinator of Kazakhstan for SCO.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna Alibek Bakayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia concurrently.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Nurbakh Rustemov is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania.

    Altai Abibullayev is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro concurrently.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

