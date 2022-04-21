Kazakhstan appoints Ambassador to Thailand, Permanent Representative to CSTO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Arman Issetov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Marat Syzdykov as the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to CSTO. He is relieved of his duties as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Raushan Yesbulatova of her duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Union of Myanmar concurrently.

Zhanybek Imanaliyev is relieved of his duties as the Plenipotentiary Representative of Kazakhstan to the Permanent Council of the CSTO.



