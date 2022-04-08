Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Foreign Minister

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 April 2022, 12:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Akan Rakhmetullin as the 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan and to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Shakhrat Nuryshev of his duties as the 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Akan Rakhemtullin born in 1967 in Almaty is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Energetics Institute, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry with honors.

Throughout his career, he held posts at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In 2015-2019 headed the multilateral cooperation department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, in 2019-2021 served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan. In April 2021 was appointed the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Has the diplomatic rank of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, I Degree.


