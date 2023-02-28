Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
28 February 2023, 15:05
Kazakhstan annually detects 37,000 new cancer cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Over 37,000 new cancer cases are recorded each year in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

Despite the drop in cancer death rates by 33%, cancer claims the lives of 13,000 Kazakhstanis annually. The statistics are grim. Given the cutting-edge medical technologies cancer still raises concern worldwide. The Kazakh Prime Minister stressed half of the cancer patients are young people of active working age. The key is delayed diagnosis of cancer.

The Prime Minister instructed to take measures to improve medical availability and quality of treatment. The point at issue is the differences in healthcare access between rural and urban areas, the regions and the capital city. People complain about delayed cancer detection, lack of medical facilities in the regions, and lack of health workers and drugs which lead to high cancer death rates.

As stated there the most cancer-related deaths are recorded in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to restore people’s confidence in the country’s medicine.


