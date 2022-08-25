25 August 2022 14:53

Kazakhstan announces roster for World Wrestling Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan announced a roster for the World Freestyle Wrestling Championships which will run between September 10 and 18 in Belgrade, Serbia, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Rakhat Kalzhan, Asyl Aitakyn, Adil Ospanov, Syrbaz Talgat, Nurkozha Kaipanov, Bolat Sakayev, Azamat Dauletbekov, Adlet Davlumbayev, Mamed Ibragimov, and Oleg Boltin will defend the country’s colour at the championships.

Photo:olympic.kz