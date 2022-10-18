Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan announces roster for Asian Mountain Bike Championship

    18 October 2022, 18:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan announced its roster for the 2022 Asian Mountain Bike Championship to take place in Suncheon, South Korea, between October 19-23, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Temirlan Mukhamediyarov (men’s), Alina Sarkulova, Tatyana Geneleva (women’s), Denis Sergienko, Egor Karasev, Altynbek Akhanov (Under 23), Nikita Galkin, Konstantin Shinkaruk, Konstantin Kazakov, Alexei Fefelov (Men’s Junior), Alina Spirina, and Violetta Kazakova (Women’s Junior) will compete in the Olympic Games (XCO), Relay Competition (XCR), and Tournament (XCE).


    Photo: olympic.kz




    Adlet Seilkhanov

