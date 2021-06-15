Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan announces national tennis team’s roster for Tokyo Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2021, 16:06
Kazakhstan announces national tennis team’s roster for Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has revealed the names of tennis players who will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World number 39 Alexander Bublik, world number 21 Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova will vie for a chance to win an Olympic medal for Kazakhstan.

This will be the third time in Shvedova’s career to play for Kazakhstan at the Olympic Games.

Up to four tennis players may represent the country in singles’ events at the Olympic Games if they are in the top 56 of the ATP and WTA rankings as of June 14, 2021 or represented the country at the Davis Cup or at the Fed Cup.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
