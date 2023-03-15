Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan announces line-up for 2023 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier

    15 March 2023, 17:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has announced its line-up for the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge qualifier, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova, Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhanel Rustemova, and Aruzhan Sagandykova will line up to represent their country in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round against Poland.

    The matches will be played on April 14-15 at the National Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
