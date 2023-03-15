Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan announces line-up for 2023 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier

15 March 2023, 17:10
Kazakhstan announces line-up for 2023 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier Photo: shutterstock.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has announced its line-up for the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge qualifier, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova, Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhanel Rustemova, and Aruzhan Sagandykova will line up to represent their country in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round against Poland.

The matches will be played on April 14-15 at the National Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital of Astana.


