Kazakhstan announces its roster for Davis Cup Qualifier against Norway

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has revealed the roster of its national team for the upcoming Davis Cup Qualifier 1st round encounter against Norway, Kazinform has learnt from the KTF’s press service.

The roster includes world number 35 Alexander Bublik, world number 166 Mikhail Kukushkin, world number 180 Dmitry Popko, ATP doubles number 35 Andrey Golubev and ATP doubles number 67 Aleksandr Nedovyesov.

Kazakhstan vs Norway Davis Cup Qualifier is set to take place between 4 and 5 March 2022 at the Oslo Tennis Arena in Oslo.