Kazakhstan announces its position on referendums in DPR and LPR

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov commented on Kazakhstan’s position on the referendums in LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As for the referendums on joining the Russian Federation being held in self-declared states of LPR and DPR, and military administrations of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Kazakhstan adheres to the principle of territorial integrity of the states, their sovereign equality and peaceful coexistence. Our President has repeatedly stated, including in his recent speech from the UN tribune, the importance of constant observance of the international law principles, based on the Charter of the this global universal organization. The Charter stipulates the responsibility of the UN member-states in maintaining peace and adherence to territorial integrity of the countries,» Aibek Smadyarov said.

As the Official Spokesperson noted, Kazakhstan reaffirms its readiness to provide all-round assistance to the promotion of political dialogue.

«As the same time, Kazakhstan believes that maintaining stability at the regional and global levels is of paramount importance,» he added.



