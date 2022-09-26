Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
Kazakhstan announces its position on referendums in DPR and LPR
26 September 2022, 13:35

Kazakhstan announces its position on referendums in DPR and LPR

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov commented on Kazakhstan’s position on the referendums in LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As for the referendums on joining the Russian Federation being held in self-declared states of LPR and DPR, and military administrations of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Kazakhstan adheres to the principle of territorial integrity of the states, their sovereign equality and peaceful coexistence. Our President has repeatedly stated, including in his recent speech from the UN tribune, the importance of constant observance of the international law principles, based on the Charter of the this global universal organization. The Charter stipulates the responsibility of the UN member-states in maintaining peace and adherence to territorial integrity of the countries,» Aibek Smadyarov said.

As the Official Spokesperson noted, Kazakhstan reaffirms its readiness to provide all-round assistance to the promotion of political dialogue.

«As the same time, Kazakhstan believes that maintaining stability at the regional and global levels is of paramount importance,» he added.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive