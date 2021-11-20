Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan announces Agriculture Ministry’s tasks until 2025

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 November 2021, 11:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told Oshakbayev Live program at Khabar 24 TV Channel about the Ministry’s tasks under the national agro-industrial complex development project.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told about the Ministry’s tasks under the national agro-industrial complex development project.

The national project intended for four years outlines four certain tasks. The first is to raise labour productivity in agriculture by 2.5 times. The second is to provide domestic production by 100%. The third task is to double agro-industrial complex products export. It is targeted to ramp up processed goods share up to 70%. And the fourth is to raise rural incomes.

He also noted that seven large ecosystems will be built at the ground of the large productions to attract small farmers as raw materials suppliers.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development   Kazakhstan  
