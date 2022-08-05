Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan, Andorra eye developing interparliamentary ties

    5 August 2022 16:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Andorra Maria Ubach Font, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    During the meeting, the sides noted the progressive nature of bilateral ties, underlining that despite the geographical distance Kazakhstan and Andorra have perspective areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in tourism.

    Fruitful interaction between parliamentarians of the two countries within international parliamentary organizations, including the OSCE and European Council PAs, was highlighted.

    The Senate Vice Speaker informed about the modernized agenda of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in terms of a greater role of parliament in the political mechanism.

    «The constitutional reform significantly transforms the country's current political system from a super-presidential into a presidential republic with influential parliament and accountable government,» said the Kazakh parliamentarian.

    The meeting's participants agreed on further development of interparliamentary ties as an important part of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Andorra.

    Photo: N. Baibulin

    Adlet Seilkhanov

